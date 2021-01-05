Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.93. 10,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,119. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.06. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

