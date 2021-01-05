Private Trust Co. NA Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,560 shares of company stock valued at $268,498,283 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.55. 199,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

