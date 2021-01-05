Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.09. 203,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,854. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.