Private Trust Co. NA Buys 41,639 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 320.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,639 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. 73,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

