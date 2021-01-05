Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.39. 237,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,026,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $63.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.