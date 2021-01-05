Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $196.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,155,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $201.18.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

