Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 69.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,607,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,036. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

