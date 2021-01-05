Private Asset Management Inc. Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,446,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $205.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. BidaskClub cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.