Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $118.67. 2,107,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

