Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 301.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 802.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

UBER stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. 21,299,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

