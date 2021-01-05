Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,107 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 214,948 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $167.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

