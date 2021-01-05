Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $52,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 608,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

In other news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.