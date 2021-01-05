Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1,169.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 87,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

