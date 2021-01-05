Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0535 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $10,856.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,627,447 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

