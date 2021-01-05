Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Shares Up 25%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,662,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 175,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Get Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.