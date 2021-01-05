PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (EQQQ.L) (LON:EQQQ) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22,693.23

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (EQQQ.L) (LON:EQQQ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22,693.23 and traded as high as $23,271.00. PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (EQQQ.L) shares last traded at $22,910.00, with a volume of 40,112 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22,693.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21,553.26.

