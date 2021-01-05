PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PWFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $239.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PowerFleet by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

