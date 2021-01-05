Power Index Pool Token Reaches Market Cap of $350,778.52 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $350,778.52 and $93,718.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00005397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Token Trading

Power Index Pool Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

