Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Poseida Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PSTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 6th. Poseida Therapeutics had issued 14,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

PSTX opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

