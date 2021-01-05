Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Independent Research

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.20 ($75.53).

PAH3 opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.62. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 1-year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 1-year high of €70.66 ($83.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

