PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $137,075.09 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $137,075.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00465796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,887.91 or 1.00023949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018746 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002300 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

