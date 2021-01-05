Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Points International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,127. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 million, a PE ratio of 127.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

