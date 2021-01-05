Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

