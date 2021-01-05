Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 28,839,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,738,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Kenausis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,072,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,675.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $1,336,677.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,430.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,230,364 shares of company stock worth $73,048,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

