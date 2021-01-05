Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $862,676.11 and $2,744.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

