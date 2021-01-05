PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) fell 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.29. 646,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 588,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 232.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226,942 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.