Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $733.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

