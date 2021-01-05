Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Up 7.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 2,313,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 818,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

