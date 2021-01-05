Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $2,774.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,297,333 coins and its circulating supply is 424,036,897 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

