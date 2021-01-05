Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of PING opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -399.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 150.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 130.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

