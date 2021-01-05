PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
NYSE PNI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,277. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
