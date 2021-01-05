PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE PNI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,277. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

