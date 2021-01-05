PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

PFL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 108,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,694. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

