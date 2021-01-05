PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
PKO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 69,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $28.73.
