PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

PKO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 69,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

