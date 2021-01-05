PIBBLE Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $154,187.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

