Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE PSXP opened at $26.09 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth about $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 571,852 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 237,191 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

