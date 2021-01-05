PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.25

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.25 and traded as high as $30.23. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 7,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). PhenixFIN had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 391.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PhenixFIN stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

