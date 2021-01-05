Phantasma Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $151,429.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,216.07 or 1.00190777 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00081919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.