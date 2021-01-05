Perspecta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,968 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,091% compared to the average daily volume of 501 call options.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Perspecta by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Perspecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Perspecta stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Perspecta will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

