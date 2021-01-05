Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Simmons reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.49. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

