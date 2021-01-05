PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.59

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.59 and last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 13348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,450,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

