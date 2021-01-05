PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 211,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

