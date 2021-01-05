Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

PEBO opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

