Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.09

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $26.32. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 10,024 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,901.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Fortinsky Schwartz sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $165,638.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

