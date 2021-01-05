Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

PBA stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

