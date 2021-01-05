PeepCoin (PCN) Market Cap Reaches $9.00 Million

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 3,249% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. PeepCoin has a market cap of $9.00 million and $13.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 3,155.5% higher against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000233 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,504,456,426 coins and its circulating supply is 142,304,456,426 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

