PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $87,480.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $27,260.00.

PED stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 839,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,021. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

