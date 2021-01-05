PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,914 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.99. 184,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average of $196.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

