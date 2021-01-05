Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Paychex stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold a total of 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

