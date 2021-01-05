Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

