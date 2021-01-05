Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

